Discussing anti-Asian racism

Guests Nithya Thiru (left) and Joshua Albeza Branstetter (right) discuss anti-Asian racism on Hometown Alaska. (Images courtesy of guests)

Recent events have put a spotlight on anti-Asian racism. Many Americans even seem shocked & surprised that it’s happening. But is anti-Asian racism new? Is anti-Asian racism rare? What does it look like? Where does it happen? And how does it impact Asian Americans? Join us as we discuss the complexities of anti-Asian racism on this episode of Hometown, Alaska.

HOST: E.J. David

GUESTS:

Nithya Thiru, Executive Director of Story Works Alaska.



While in high school, she developed a love of storytelling as an Alaska Teen Media Institute producer. She later went on to work as the News, Sports and Public Affairs Director for KRUA 88.1 FM at the University of Alaska Anchorage where she graduated with a BA in History. She recently completed her Master of Public Administration in Human Rights and Gender Policy at Columbia University. Growing up among immigrant communities in Anchorage, she has witnessed the power of storytelling to bring folks together and create spaces for both healing and joy. NIthya is a co-founder of the Alaskan Asian, Pacific Islander, and Desi American (AK APIDA) organization.

Joshua Albeza Branstetter, Filmmaker



A Filipino American filmmaker and photographer living in Anchorage, Branstetter has received international acclaim for his documentary work with a focus on themes of cultural reclamation, personal identity, and social justice. He founded Branstetter Film in 2016 with a vision of telling courageous Alaskan stories with authenticity and intimacy. Josh received a 2020 Rasmuson fellowship for his work with “Absolute Zero” – a multi-disciplinary arts team uplifting survivors of abuse throughout Alaska. Josh is a co-founder of the Alaskan Asian, Pacific Islander, and Desi American (AK APIDA) organization.

LINK:

Alaskan Asian Pacific Islander Desi Americans Facebook page

PARTICIPATE: