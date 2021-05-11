Just over 100 votes separate Anchorage mayoral candidates after first batch of votes are counted

Retired pilot Dave Bronson (left) and Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar (right) are vying for the mayorship of Alaska’s largest city. (Jeff Chen photos)

Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar is leading the race for Anchorage mayor by just over 100 votes according to the first batch of results posted Tuesday night.

The results may change in the coming days as more mail in ballots are counted. The final results are scheduled to be certified by the Assembly on May 25.

Dunbar has 36,075 votes, while his opponent Dave Bronson has 35,961, according to the first count.

Bronson and Dunbar have run a close and contentious runoff race over the last month, and both were still campaigning in the last few hours before polls closed at 8:00 p.m.

RELATED: Here’s where Bronson and Dunbar come down on major issues.

Turnout in the runoff election appears high so far. As of Tuesday, the municipal elections center counted more than 72,000 ballots. Pre-election day trends suggested the runoff election could attract more voters than the general election, which had a turnout of about 75,000.

Earlier in the day Tuesday Dunbar said he thinks high turnout is a good sign for him.

“We think it indicates that some folks that were voting in the first round are voting again … But then we have a new wave of voters, that we think are persuaded by how important this election is,” he said. “And we think that that will cut in our favor.”

RELATED: Polling suggests tight race for Tuesday’s hotly-contested mayoral runoff in Anchorage

Bronson said on Tuesday he wasn’t sure how turnout numbers would affect him, and that he was focusing instead on “get out the vote” efforts.

Throughout the race, Bronson and Dunbar have painted each other as too extreme for Anchorage. As for their visions for the city, the two candidates appear to agree on little.

Bronson has been deeply critical of Dunbar’s role in supporting the city’s emergency orders and pandemic health measures and says he would get rid of all remaining restrictions on day one. Dunbar says vaccinations, distributing federal aid quickly and overcoming the pandemic are central to the city’s economic recovery.

Bronson also says he would look at cutting all municipal departments’ budgets except police, while Dunbar says he wants to maintain the city’s balanced budget. To address homelessness, Bronson says the city should continue public-private partnerships but that law enforcement should also be part of the solution.