Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska pediatricians see intense interest as a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for kids as young as 12. And, illegal gambling in Facebook groups catches on across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Plus, Angoon leaders hope a new visitor center funded by COVID relief will grow their tourism industry.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka
