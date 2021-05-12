Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

This 16-year-old got a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot late last month at the UCI Health Family Health Center in Anaheim, Calif. Students as young as 12 are now eligible to get the vaccine, too, the FDA says. Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska pediatricians see intense interest as a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for kids as young as 12. And, illegal gambling in Facebook groups catches on across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Plus, Angoon leaders hope a new visitor center funded by COVID relief will grow their tourism industry.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Greg Kim in Bethel

Kavitha George in Anchorage

Erin McKinstry in Sitka

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org