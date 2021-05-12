Inside John’s Home Studio: Alaska’s Most Underground Music Venue (Literally) | INDIE ALASKA

John Larson always had a dream to have his own recording studio, and to work with the vibrant music scene in Alaska.

When COVID-19 hit in 2020, restrictions for music venues left Musicians no where to perform. John saw this as an opportunity to turn his home studio into a livestream internet show every Friday Showcasing Alaskan musicians and bands.

John and his crew are hoping that this show will go on to become a staple of the Alaska music scene, during COVID and beyond.

Video and Story by: Matt Faubion

Music by: Concrete to Clouds, Estate Sale, T-Loop, Wash Your Hands, Witty Youngman, French Jessica, The Sunday Nights

All episodes of Live at JHS can be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6pP…