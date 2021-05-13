Bronson widens lead in Anchorage mayoral race

Dave Bronson speaks to supporters on election night, May 11, 2021 (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Retired commercial pilot Dave Bronson is ahead by 627 votes in the runoff race for Anchorage mayor against East Anchorage Assembly member Forrest Dunbar. That’s according to updated election results posted Thursday afternoon.

The margin between the two candidates is still less than 1%, but it has widened since Wednesday, when Bronson was up by less than 300 votes.

Results will continue to be updated as the elections center processes ballots. Almost 81,000 votes have been counted so far. The elections center had received 89,469 ballots as of Thursday, according to deputy clerk Erika McConnell, and will continue to receive mailed ballots over the next week and a half.



The final results will be certified by the Assembly on May 25.