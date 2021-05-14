A conversation with APD’s Acting Police Chief Ken McCoy

On this edition of Justice Alaska on Hometown Alaska, APD’s Acting Chief joins host Kathleen McCoy for a conversation on APD’s work in Anchorage, and more broadly, on modern policing, a public safety field that has come under increasing scrutiny as social media and video cameras have captured police at work.

Acting Police Chief Ken McCoy. Photo courtesy of APD.

Chief McCoy has served more than two decades with APD, joining in 1994. He is a longtime local, graduating from Bartlett High School before attending the New Mexico Military Institute. He served 10 years in the Alaska Army National Guard and retired in 1990 with the rank of captain. He has a bachelor’s degree in Justice from UAA and a criminal justice certificate from the University of Virginia. He has graduated from several FBI training sessions. He was named Acting Chief in April 2021 upon the retirement of former Chief Justin Doll. He had previously served as Deputy Chief of Operations for four years before that.

As always, listeners questions and comments are always welcome. Please join us.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Acting Police Chief Ken McCoy, APD

LINKS:

APD website

Public Safety Advisory Commission, muni.org website

Body Worn Camera, draft policy, February Public Safety Advisory Commission meeting, muni.org website

