Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 14, 2021

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Anchorage School District is apologizing after students were prevented from wearing cultural regalia to their graduations. And, travelers planning trips to Alaska this summer are finding it difficult – and expensive – to rent a car. Plus, band kids in Wrangell play together again for the first time in over a year.
Reports tonight from:
- Rashah McChesney and Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Lex Treinen and Abbey Collins in Anchorage
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
- Sage Smiley in Wrangell
