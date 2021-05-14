Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 14, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
2021 West High School graduate, David Paoli displays his sealskin graduation cap. (Photo courtesy of Ayyu Qassataq)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Anchorage School District is apologizing after students were prevented from wearing cultural regalia to their graduations. And, travelers planning trips to Alaska this summer are finding it difficult – and expensive – to rent a car. Plus, band kids in Wrangell play together again for the first time in over a year.

Reports tonight from:

  • Rashah McChesney and Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Lex Treinen and Abbey Collins in Anchorage
  • Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
  • Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR