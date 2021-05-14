Alaskans discuss Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month | Alaska Insight

Alaskans are celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May. Today, Alaskans of Asian and Pacific Island descent are an integral part of the state’s communities and culture and are thriving in local business, government and education.

Lori Townsend speaks with Lucy Hansen, president of the Polynesian Association of Alaska, Filipino Community, Inc. President Edric Carrillo and community organizer Kengo Nagaoka about the rich history of Asian and Pacific Islanders and their hopes for the future.

Upcoming event: Alaskan Asian Pacific Islander Desi Americans host “Unnameable losses: The unmetabolized ambiguous grief of adult children of refugees” on Monday, May 31