Bronson pulls ahead by 1,100 votes in the race for Anchorage mayor

Dave Bronson speaks to supporters on election night, May 11, 2021 (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Retired commercial pilot Dave Bronson has pulled ahead by 1,116 votes in the race for Anchorage mayor, according to results posted by the municipal clerk Friday afternoon. That’s a difference of 1.3%, well outside the 0.5% gap that would require a recount. Just over 87,000 ballots have been counted.

On Thursday night, Anchorage assembly member Forrest Dunbar said on social media he thought it was unlikely he would be able to make up the difference as Bronson steadily gained votes following election day. “Given the size of the deficit and the number of votes we believe are outstanding it appears unlikely that we will make up the difference,” he wrote.