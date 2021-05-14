Cannery workers document the Chinese history of Alaska’s fishing industry

Like other parts of the country, Asian immigrants have a long history in Alaska. Besides building railroads and working in mines, they also played a major role in the cannery industry.
As Alaska Public Media’s Jeff Chen reports, the Chinese immigrants who arrived before statehood helped grow Alaska’s wild salmon industry into the international, multi-billion-dollar economy that it is today.
Photos and footage in this story were generously provided by:
Bruce Anderson and Jensen Hall Creative for NN Cannery History Project
JF Heinbockel / Payne-Heinbockel family
San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park
University of Washington Libraries Special Collections
Ole Mathisen
Alaska Film Archives
