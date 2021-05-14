Hunt opens for musk ox stranded on ice floes

Musk ox near Nome (Neal Herbert/National Park Service)

The state opened hunting season for musk ox stranded on ice floes in Western Alaska Thursday.



The musk ox were stranded on the floes after wandering onto the sea ice during breakup. Most of the musk ox can be found in the coastal waters near Nunivak Island and Nelson Island.



Residents don’t need a permit or a tag to participate in the hunt, and can take up to two musk ox.

Hunters must submit a photo verifying the musk ox were taken from a free-floating ice floe surrounded by seawater. Photos should be submitted to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game within 48 hours of harvesting.



Musk ox season is set to close on June 30.