Quinhagak child dead after being run over by tribal police officer, troopers say

A young child in the Southwest Alaska village of Quinhagak died Thursday after being run over by a truck driven by a tribal police officer, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch.

Troopers received a report at 4:15 p.m. that a tribal police officer was leaving a home in a pickup truck when the officer drove over a young child who was near or under the front of the truck, according to the report. The child was taken to the Quinhagak health clinic where they were pronounced dead.

Troopers traveled to Quinhagak to investigate. The child’s next of kin has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.