Recognizing racism as a pandemic

Racism is not a new topic in our country. But over the past year, we’ve seen a renewed push to address it at all levels of society. Now racism is beginning to be recognized as a public health crisis that contributes to disparities and inequities in health care experienced by the Black, Indigenous and people of color communities.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Dr. Jennifer Kelly, President, American Psychological Association
- Dr. Maysa Akbar, Chief Diversity Officer, American Psychological Association
LINKS:
- NPR: CDC Director Declares Racism A ‘Serious Public Health Threat’
- A Pandemic on a Pandemic: Racism and COVID-19 in Blacks
- Washington Post Op-ed: White people can compartmentalize police brutality. Black people don’t have the luxury.
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10 to 11 a.m.).
- Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: