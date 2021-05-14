Summer reading recommendations with Alaska authors

By
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
-
Heather Lende signs her book inside The Bookstore in Haines. (The Bookstore)

What’s on your summer reading list? How many of the books are by Alaska authors? Our state has dozens of accomplished and prolific writers and publishers covering a wide range of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, science and other genres. Who are your favorite homegrown authors and what are you looking forward to reading over the coming months? 

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Heather Lende, Alaska State Writer Laureate and Haines-based author
  • Marc Cameron, Eagle River-based author
  • Dana Stabenow, Homer-based author

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.

Avatar
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
Lori Townsend is the News Director for Alaska Public Media. She has worked in print and broadcast journalism for nearly 30 years. Radio brought her to Alaska, where she worked as a broadcast trainer for Native fellowship students at Koahnic Broadcasting before accepting a reporting/host position with APRN in 2003. APRN merged with Alaska Public Media a year later. Through her freelance work, she has produced news and feature stories nationally and internationally for Independent Native News, National Native News, NPR , Pacifica, Monitor Radio, Radio Netherlands and AIROS. Townsend is the recipient of numerous awards for her work from the Alaska Press Club, the Native American Journalists Association and a gold and a silver reel award from the National Federation of Community Broadcasters. 

