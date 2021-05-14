Summer reading recommendations with Alaska authors

What’s on your summer reading list? How many of the books are by Alaska authors? Our state has dozens of accomplished and prolific writers and publishers covering a wide range of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, science and other genres. Who are your favorite homegrown authors and what are you looking forward to reading over the coming months?
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Heather Lende, Alaska State Writer Laureate and Haines-based author
- Marc Cameron, Eagle River-based author
- Dana Stabenow, Homer-based author
