Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Biden administration offers a bit of hope for advocates of the King Cove Road. And Southeast communities test out electric heat pumps, with mixed results. Plus, a 17-year-old swimming phenom from Seward prepares for Olympic trials.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka
- Tyler Thompson in Dillingham
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org