Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 18, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A woman seen from the side cocmes up for air while doing the breathstroke
Seward’s Lydia Jacoby at the TYR Pro Meet this April in Mission Viejo, Calif. Jacoby’s performance in the 100-meter breaststroke at that meet makes her the 14th fastest U.S. woman of all time. Credit Courtesy of Lydia Jacoby

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Biden administration offers a bit of hope for advocates of the King Cove Road. And Southeast communities test out electric heat pumps, with mixed results. Plus, a 17-year-old swimming phenom from Seward prepares for Olympic trials.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Erin McKinstry in Sitka
  • Tyler Thompson in Dillingham
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai

