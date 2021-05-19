Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage business owners and residents react to easing COVID restrictions. And one bright spot during the pandemic for the seafood industry was online sales. Plus, the pandemic contributed to a surge in demand for backyard chickens in Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
- Lex Treinen, Nat Herz and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Angela Denning in Petersburg
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org