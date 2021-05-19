Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 19, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A person holds baby chicks in their hands
Don Dyer, owner of Polaris Poultry, holds chicks at Alaska Mill Feed and Garden Center on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Dyer lost a lot of restaurant business when the pandemic hit, but is making that up with a boom in backyard chicken sales. (Abbey Collins/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage business owners and residents react to easing COVID restrictions. And one bright spot during the pandemic for the seafood industry was online sales. Plus, the pandemic contributed to a surge in demand for backyard chickens in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

  • Lex Treinen, Nat Herz and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
  • Angela Denning in Petersburg
  • Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks

