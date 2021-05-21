Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 21, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Current Anchorage leadership has big plans for homelessness, but there’ll soon be a new mayor in town. And lawmakers discuss splitting a draw from the Permanent Fund’s earnings evenly between dividends and government services. Plus, a popular Anchorage YouTuber reveals his neurological disorder and gains fans.
Reports tonight from:
- Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Claire Stremple in Gustavus
- Mike Swasey in Skagway
