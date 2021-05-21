Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 21, 2021

Nu Xiong, aka Nutty Nu at the Park Strip in Anchorage on May 20, 2021. Xiong is a YouTuber with over 28,000 subscribers. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Current Anchorage leadership has big plans for homelessness, but there’ll soon be a new mayor in town. And lawmakers discuss splitting a draw from the Permanent Fund’s earnings evenly between dividends and government services. Plus, a popular Anchorage YouTuber reveals his neurological disorder and gains fans.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Claire Stremple in Gustavus

Mike Swasey in Skagway

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org