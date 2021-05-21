Book love: Updates from Alaska Center for the Book and Anchorage Reads

A stand of a bouquiniste (french term for second-hand books resellers) , in Paris, near the Cathedral Notre-Dame of Paris. Books are as popular in Paris as they are in Alaska and in Anchorage, thanks to public libraries, bookstores and the Alaska Center for the Book. (Image from Wikimediia Creative Commons by Benh LIEU SONG.

For three decades, the Alaska Center for the Book has promoted literacy throughout Alaska by celebrating books, creative writing, poetry and author outreach. On this edition of Hometown Alaska, to founding mothers of the Alaska Center for the Book share stories of challenge and success, and let us know what’s in store for the next 30 years.

We also invite a guest librarian from Loussac Library who has been leading a community read, called Anchorage Reads. Their book? Ibram Kendi’s “Stamped from the Beginning: The definitive history of racist ideas in America.” Reading and panel discussions began in February and continue through June. How are these books selected, and how can you have a say in the next one?

As always, listeners comments and questions are welcome throughout the program. Join us!

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Sara Juday, Alaska Center for the Book

Sandy Harper, Alaska Center for the Book

Loussac Librarian, to be announced

Key Dates for Anchorage Reads:

Thursday, June 2, 7 – 8:30 pm : The Economic Impacts of Racism In this panel discussion, participants will hear from community members about the economic impacts of racism, especially on Alaskans.

: In this panel discussion, participants will hear from community members about the economic impacts of racism, especially on Alaskans. Thursday, June 24, 7-8:30 pm: Race & Criminal Justice In this panel discussion co-hosted by the ACLU of Alaska, participants will hear from community members on the impacts of the criminal justice system on our communities.

