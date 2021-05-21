State of Art: Forget your troubles with this sci-fi comedy from Anchorage Community Theater

Press photo from Anchorage Community Theater production “Shaula: Queen of the Universe (photo courtesy of Anchorage Community Theater)

This week on State of Art we’re learning about Anchorage Community Theater’s current production “Shaula: Queen of the Universe.” The play can be seen live from May 14 to May 30 and streamed from May 21 to to the end of the production.

We hear from “Shaula” director Nate Benson and actor Tara O’Hanley, who plays the title character. We hear about how the play pokes fun at old sci-fi tropes, turning the stage into another world, and doing live theater again.

ALSO FEATURED: How a troubled Anchorage strip club transformed into Baptist church