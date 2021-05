Cover of FORUM’s spring 2021 issue (courtesy image)

This week on State of Art we’re learning about FORUM magazine, a quarterly publication from the Alaska Humanities Forum. The spring 2021 issue is out now and features stories ranging from dogsledding in Denali to a toolkit for reader-lead discussions.

We hear from FORUM editor Jann Mylett who tells us about the magazine’s mission, the curse of abundant topics, and why these subjects are important.