Popular Anchorage YouTuber NuttyNu finds his voice with raw portrayals of his hometown

Nu Xiong, aka Nutty Nu at the Park Strip in Anchorage on May 20, 2021. Xiong is a YouTuber with over 28,000 subscribers. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

In the fall of 2020, Nu Xiong, the man behind the NuttyNu YouTube, channel posted a video unlike anything he’d done before.

“I’m gonna talk about a very, very important thing about myself that I should have explained. I feel like I should have made this video a long, long time ago,” he says wearing a plain white T-shirt as he speaks directly into the camera to his approximately 28,000 YouTube subscribers.

“I have Tourette’s Syndrome,” he says.

Tourette’s is a disorder characterized by nervous tics. For Xiong, who diagnosed himself over Google, it manifests as mostly as sporadic coughing and sticking his tongue out. It’s something that he’s mostly concealed or edited out of the 1,800 videos he’s posted on his channel over the past half decade, a rate of about one video per day.

After coming clean about his condition, Xiong said at a recent interview at an Anchorage park that he finally feels he can show more of himself in his videos.

“When I made that video, it really made such a big difference. Like, it’s just such a big thing to just get off my chest,” he said.

It’s helped Xiong finetune his on-camera persona, which has evolved a lot since he started posting dashcam videos of car wrecks about 5 years ago. He’s been able to open up personally more, especially after the birth of his son earlier this year.

While he has professional-level camera skills that he uses to produce music videos for local rappers or real estate brokers, much of his appeal comes from his up-close genuine style filmed with a GoPro. He shoots everything from food reviews, to walking investigations of a national ammo shortage at local sports stores, to gonzo style bike tours around Anchorage neighborhoods like Mountain View, where he grew up.

He’s not afraid to check out places mainstream reporters would avoid, darting through alleys and following police squad cars.

“I don’t wanna go anywhere where I might get caught up in a situation. So I have to be very careful where I go,” he says in one video. “Let’s go check out that alleyway though.”

He’s run afoul of the law at least once for illegal hunting that he filmed.

His fearless, uninhibited style — and his popularity — have also led to some painful lessons for him, and for the people in his films. In October, he posted a video of a man yelling loudly who approached him at a gas station with a bloody face. The man’s brother reached out to explain the harm it caused to his brother, who was suffering from mental illness at the time. They chatted over messenger and Xiong decided to take the video down (after making another video explaining and apologizing for the entire sage).

But for the most part, he’s not backing away from raw portrayals of unflattering parts of town.

“A lot of people, they want to show just strictly the good of Alaska, but I also want to show ‘Hey, there are other things that’s not so great about Alaska,” he said.

He posts scenes of active crime investigations and abandoned homeless camps. But he’s not afraid to talk to anyone he meets, and he has a knack for getting people to talk to him, from grizzled men on the street corners to police officers on the crime beat.

And mostly, it’s clear he’s enjoying exploring the town where he was raised, with all of its quirks.

“It’s such a small city it’s just so diverse that you have to really explore it and just once you explore it, you see the good of it. Yeah, there’s so much good of it,” he said.

He sometimes dreams of moving to a bigger city with more opportunities to expand his video production, but until that opportunity comes, he’ll scouring the alleys and parking lots of his hometown for everything good and bad.