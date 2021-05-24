Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 24, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage mayor-elect Dave Bronson says he wants to find efficiencies when he takes office July 1. And Ketchikan’s COVID-19 case rate could cause cruise ships to pass on by. Plus, Anchorage’s airport ranks 4th in the world for air cargo and has big plans for the future.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz in Juneau
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
