Gray Divorce: causes, consequences and prevention

Divorce rates are on the rise for couples over the age of 50. What are the reasons behind this trend and how has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted older couples? Co-authors and therapists Carol Hughes and Bruce Fredenberg discuss their book, Home Will Never Be The Same Again, and shares tips and tools to help families navigate later in life separation.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Carol Hughes, co-author, “Home Will Never Be The Same Again”
- Bruce Fredenberg, co-author, “Home Will Never Be The Same Again”
LINKS:
- Forbes: Grey divorce: Its reasons and its implications
- Psychology Today: 7 key facts about divorce after long marriages
- U.S. News: Divorcing After 50: How Gray Divorce Affects Your Health
