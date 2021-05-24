Gray Divorce: causes, consequences and prevention

(Kiplinger)

Divorce rates are on the rise for couples over the age of 50. What are the reasons behind this trend and how has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted older couples? Co-authors and therapists Carol Hughes and Bruce Fredenberg discuss their book, Home Will Never Be The Same Again, and shares tips and tools to help families navigate later in life separation.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Carol Hughes , co-author, “Home Will Never Be The Same Again”

, co-author, “Home Will Never Be The Same Again” Bruce Fredenberg, co-author, “Home Will Never Be The Same Again”

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT

