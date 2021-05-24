Returning to normal

Lucy Wheat gets her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, May 13, 2021 (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

In many places, life is starting to feel almost normal again. Nearly 50 percent of Alaskans are now fully vaccinated. What does this mean for what people can do in public, while traveling and when visiting businesses? And what are the plans for convincing more Alaskans to get the shot to protect those with vulnerable immune systems? Now that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for ages 12 to 15, how much will vaccinating teens help?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Dr. Anne Zin k, Alaska Chief Medical Officer

k, Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe McLaughlin, State Epidemiologist

