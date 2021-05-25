Alaska courts making technology upgrades after cyberattack

The Boney Courthouse in Anchorage in Sept. 2020 (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

The Alaska court system Monday said it is taking steps aimed at avoiding future cyberattacks, such as upgrading software and “investing in technology that can better protect our systems from intrusion.”

The court system, in a statement, said it continues to rebuild some servers and restore others affected by what it has called a malware attack that was first detected on April 29.

The statement said the court system does not believe any personal or confidential data or credit card information was taken from its computer systems. It also said there is “no indication” the attack is related to one recently reported by the state health department.

Many of the court’s online services have been restored, including public access to an online court records system.

The court system said it is working with vendors “that can better meet the growing cybersecurity threat,” ensuring its equipment and applications have up-to-date patches and cybersecurity software and adding multi-factor authentication and “access controls” to help keep its systems safe.