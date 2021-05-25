Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Super blood moon (Creative Commons photo by cfaobam)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Murkowski says she supports a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. And, kids in Juneau share their reasons for getting vaccinated. Plus, Anchorage residents could have a clear view of the ‘super flower blood moon.’

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Phillip Manning in Talkeeta

Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Bridget Dowd in Juneau

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

Erin McKinstry in Sitka

