Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A red moon in the sky
Super blood moon (Creative Commons photo by cfaobam)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Murkowski says she supports a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. And, kids in Juneau share their reasons for getting vaccinated. Plus, Anchorage residents could have a clear view of the ‘super flower blood moon.’

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Phillip Manning in Talkeeta
  • Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Bridget Dowd in Juneau
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Erin McKinstry in Sitka

