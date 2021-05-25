Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sen. Murkowski says she supports a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. And, kids in Juneau share their reasons for getting vaccinated. Plus, Anchorage residents could have a clear view of the ‘super flower blood moon.’
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Phillip Manning in Talkeeta
- Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Bridget Dowd in Juneau
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka
