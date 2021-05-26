Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Kurt Brodersen in his 1966 yearbook photo (left) and a photo published with his obituary (right). (Courtesy Juneau-Douglas City Museum and Ketchikan Daily News)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska legislators debate the pros and cons of overspending from the state’s Permanent Fund. And, after nearly dying when his boat capsized, a fisherman passes away from cancer just a few months later. Plus, an audit of Anchorage municipal employees’ spending finds some … questionable purchases.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Nat Herz and Lindsey Brollini in Juneau

Greg Kim in Bethel

Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org