ASD will get $112.5M in federal aid. They want to know how to spend it.

Aurora Elementary teacher Brianna Lundberg helps second graders sound out words during the after school tutoring program in Anchorage on October 23, 2020. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

The Anchorage School District will receive $112,451,632 from the American Rescue Plan, which is the latest round of federal COVID relief funds. The district will use the funding over at least the next two school years.

At least 20%, or $22,490,326, of the money must be used to address students’ learning loss, according to federal guidelines.

But ASD wants Anchorage residents’ opinions on how to spend the rest of the money — almost $90 million.

The district will host a town hall meeting Wednesday May 26 at the Education Center from 6 to 7 pm. And it will also live stream the town hall on its YouTube channel.

The district has sent out a public survey too, requesting feedback.

The district will then come up with a list of priorities based on the community’s suggestions and present the priorities to the school board for approval.

Read more: Alaska educators breathe sigh of relief as hundreds of millions of federal dollars roll in

The district has already received more than $62 million from the first two federal aid packages. It used that money to avoid teacher layoffs, provide students with computers and internet access, and buy face masks and other personal protective equipment.

ASD says the first the first round of funding will have been spent by the end of this school year, the second round of funding has been budgeted for the next school year, and the district will likely start using the third round of funding next school year as well.

Another requirement in order to receive the money is districts must provide a written updated mitigation plan for “the safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services,” according to the Alaska Department of Education. Districts have to seek public comment on the plan and post the plan on their website within 30 days of receiving the money.

The Alaska Department of Education is also asking for feedback on how to spend it’s portion of funds. The department can reserve as much as 10% of the state’s allocation for things like addressing learning loss, summer programs, and after-school programs.