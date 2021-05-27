Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 27, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A swastika sticker in the top corner of a pink door
A photo attached to an Anchorage Police Nixle. (Photo from Anchorage Police Department)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

With a new agreement, Alaska’s port towns are a step closer to welcoming back big cruise ships. And, two Anchorage organizations, including a Jewish museum, find swastika stickers on their buildings. Plus, a high school wrestler from Haines wins back to back state championships.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
  • Mike Swasey in Skagway

