Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 27, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
With a new agreement, Alaska’s port towns are a step closer to welcoming back big cruise ships. And, two Anchorage organizations, including a Jewish museum, find swastika stickers on their buildings. Plus, a high school wrestler from Haines wins back to back state championships.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
- Mike Swasey in Skagway
Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org