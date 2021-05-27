Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 27, 2021

A photo attached to an Anchorage Police Nixle. (Photo from Anchorage Police Department)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

With a new agreement, Alaska’s port towns are a step closer to welcoming back big cruise ships. And, two Anchorage organizations, including a Jewish museum, find swastika stickers on their buildings. Plus, a high school wrestler from Haines wins back to back state championships.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Mike Swasey in Skagway

