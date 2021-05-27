Anchorage’s largest soup kitchen looks to temporarily move food prep downtown

Bean’s Cafe in Anchorage, Alaska. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage’s largest soup kitchen is looking to temporarily move its food production facility to a new building in the center of downtown.

Bean’s Cafe Director Lisa Sauder said the kitchen identified the site of the Platinum Jaxx and LED Ultra Lounge on 6th Avenue as a building it could purchase and use to make meals. Bean’s currently makes about 3,000 meals per day at its administrative office and delivers them to city shelters and other housing facilities.

“The organization and I certainly really believe in downtown Anchorage. And we’re excited to be part of downtown, and to be part of the redevelopment of downtown Anchorage,” she said.

Sauder said that she has heard from concerned citizens about the project. Over the past year, purchases of buildings for homelessness services have been very controversial. Sauder said that she’s reached out to downtown organizations, and they were supportive of the idea. Property owners shouldn’t worry, she said, since the site will just make meals that it will distribute around town.

“We don’t want people to think that we’re buying that property to put in a homeless shelter, or soup kitchen downtown, that is absolutely not the intent,” she said. “We have no interest in doing that. That’s not the location for it, it wouldn’t be good for downtown and it wouldn’t be good for our clients.”

The kitchen would only operate as a meal preparation site for about a year as Bean’s prepares to move to a permanent location at a building it is remodeling in the Ship Creek area. That project is expected to be completed around September 2022, according to Sauder.

But if the 6th Avenue purchase is finalized, Sauder said, Bean’s is hoping to partner with the Anchorage Public Library, which has long sought a site for a downtown branch.

“Potentially, there could be a market rate restaurant that could go into, you know, kind of complement the library and be a cafe on the side,” she said.

Bean’s is still working to finalize the sale.