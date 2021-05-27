Travel School #4: Homeward bound

The Stan-Kamps on the last leg of their journey in Utah, photo courtesy Jodi Harskamp. Leif and Tui Stanbury with Nukka at Capitol Reef National Park, photo courtesy Jodi Harskamp. Tui and Leif Stanbury at Landscape Arch in Arches National Park, photo courtesy Jodi Harskamp. Leif and Neal Stanbury at Delicate Arch in Arches National Park, photo courtesy Jodi Harskamp. Tui and the snow Buddha, photo courtesy Jodi Harskamp.
When Alaska Airlines Captain Jodi Harskamp took leave due to the pandemic and her children’s school shifted to on-line learning, she and her husband Neal Stanbury decided to take school on the road. Over the past three episodes we have heard about their trips to the parks of Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, New Mexico and Florida. In this episode, the last of our episodes, the Stan-Kamps are in Florida when Jodi gets called back to work. The homeward bound journey begins with some stops in the Southwest before heading back to Alaska.
HOST: Lisa Keller
GUESTS:
Segment 1: Jodi Harskamp and Neal, Tui and Leif Stanbury aka The Stan-Kamps
BROADCAST: Thursday, May 27th, 2021. 10-11 a.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, May 27th, 2021. 8–9 p.m. AKT
