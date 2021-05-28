Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 28, 2021

The East Plaza of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 (Wikimedia Commons)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s senators split on whether to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. And, commercial fishermen in Alaska are frustrated by the CDC’s mask policies. Plus, Juneau Drag performers host their first in-person, unmasked show in over a year.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Nat Herz, Pablo Pena and Rashah McChesney in Juneau

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Elizabeth Earl and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

