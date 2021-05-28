Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 28, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska’s senators split on whether to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. And, commercial fishermen in Alaska are frustrated by the CDC’s mask policies. Plus, Juneau Drag performers host their first in-person, unmasked show in over a year.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Nat Herz, Pablo Pena and Rashah McChesney in Juneau
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham
- Elizabeth Earl and Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Robert Woolsey in Sitka
- Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org