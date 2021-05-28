Boating safety in Alaska

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-
  • A paddle boarder on Goose Lake
    A paddle boarder on Goose Lake, wearing a life vest.
  • Children in a kayak
    Children in a kayak on Goose Lake, wearing life vests
  • A fishing boat
    A fishing boat on the ocean.
  • Paddle boarders all wearing life vests
    Paddle boarders all wearing life vests and protective clothing.

Summer has arrived and that means it is time to go boating. Alaska has around 34,000 miles of coast line (coast.noaa.gov) and 365,000 miles of rivers (rivers.gov) with people living, working, exploring, and enjoying them. They also get in accidents and tragically die in boating accidents of all sorts. As we prepare for the boating season it is worthwhile to review the equipment and safety precautions needed for a safe and enjoyable boating season. This show’s guests will discuss boating safety and includes staff from the Alaska Office of Boating Safety, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium’s Injury Prevention program, the Kingikmiut Singers and Dancers of Anchorage, and the Maniilaq Association of Kotzebue.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

  • Joe McCullough: Alaska Office of Boating Safety
  • Annie Greneir: Alaska Office of Boating Safety
  • Ingrid Stevens: Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
  • Arlo Norrik Davis: Maniilaq Association
  • Greg Northstine: ANTHC and Kingikmiut Dancers and Singers

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, June 3rd, 2021. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, June 3rd, 2021. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via:

Previous articlePost-pandemic dating
Next articleAlaska News Nightly: Friday, May 28, 2021
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, was the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He now produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, the Alaska focused outdoors program. He also maintains the web posts for that show. You may have heard him filling in for Morning Edition or All Things Considered and can still find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR