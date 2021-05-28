Boating safety in Alaska

Summer has arrived and that means it is time to go boating. Alaska has around 34,000 miles of coast line (coast.noaa.gov) and 365,000 miles of rivers (rivers.gov) with people living, working, exploring, and enjoying them. They also get in accidents and tragically die in boating accidents of all sorts. As we prepare for the boating season it is worthwhile to review the equipment and safety precautions needed for a safe and enjoyable boating season. This show’s guests will discuss boating safety and includes staff from the Alaska Office of Boating Safety, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium’s Injury Prevention program, the Kingikmiut Singers and Dancers of Anchorage, and the Maniilaq Association of Kotzebue.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
- Joe McCullough: Alaska Office of Boating Safety
- Annie Greneir: Alaska Office of Boating Safety
- Ingrid Stevens: Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
- Arlo Norrik Davis: Maniilaq Association
- Greg Northstine: ANTHC and Kingikmiut Dancers and Singers
LINKS:
- How the Float Coat Song came about on Youtube
- Alaska Office of Boating Safety
- Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Boating Safety
- Maniilaq Association
- U.S Coast Guard Auxillary
- American Canoeing Association
- Knik Canoers and Kayakers
- Alaska Recreational Boating Incident Report Project
BROADCAST: Thursday, June 3rd, 2021. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, June 3rd, 2021. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
