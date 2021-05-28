How Anchorage high school yearbooks documented a pandemic year

Liana Tali (right), 17, and Taryn Godlewski (left), 17, pose with the Bartlett High School 2020-2021 yearbook they created. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Senior superlatives are an iconic and traditional part of any high school yearbook.

There are your standards, like most likely to succeed and class clown, but this year the yearbook staff at South High School in Anchorage added a few others.

There’s one for who will find a cure for COVID-19, and who’s most likely to forget to turn their Zoom mic off.

The senior superlatives section in the 2020-2021 South High School yearbook includes traditional categories as well as pandemic related categories unique to this school year. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

There’s a lot of nods to the pandemic like that throughout the yearbook. That’s because so much of the school year happened online, and high school yearbook staffs had the unique job of figuring out how to capture an unusual year when the pandemic kept everyone so much farther apart.

There wasn’t even the usual in-person picture day, said South High’s yearbook advisor, Regina Dietrich. So, unless students submitted their own photo, they don’t have a portrait in the yearbook. In some ways, that symbolizes the school year.

“The student just has a blank portrait with their name underneath. Because to us, it kind of represented the Zoom call, where half of your students might not have their cameras on during the class,” said Dietrich.

Putting together a yearbook takes a lot of work in normal times. Student photographers show up to all the school events and games and parties, wandering the halls, catching candid shots of friends in the courtyard.

But they couldn’t do that for most of this past school year. Anchorage high school students didn’t return to in-person learning until March, and by that point yearbooks are usually already off to the printer.

So instead, the yearbook staff had to rely on capturing how high schoolers interacted with each other outside of the classroom, said Madeline Tralwick, a senior on the yearbook staff.

“A lot of these pages are oriented around summer jobs, or what kids do outside with their pets or activities, like dancing or sports, outside of school,” she said.

South High School 2020-2021 Yearbook Editor Ellie Dietrich, 17, said one of her favorite pages in the yearbook was a feature on a student that went geocaching with their family this year because of the layout and good writing. Other favorite pages included a summer jobs page and a feature on the varsity boy’s basketball team. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Tralwick and the rest of the staff ended up filling just over 300 yearbook pages. They had a lot of senior ads and they wrote articles like features on students who geocache with their families.

They even started an Instagram account where they would ask students to send in photos or ask them what sections they wanted to see in the yearbook.

Despite such an unusual year, Dietrich said demand for the yearbook was incredibly high. And it was for last year’s, too. The yearbooks sold out.

“We actually had people who had not pre-ordered books standing in the pickup lane, as people were driving through saying, ‘I messed up, I forgot to order my book, will you sell me yours,’” said Dietrich. “People were standing there making money off of the book that they had pre-ordered by selling them to desperate parents.”

This year, Dietrich ordered hundreds of extra yearbooks to meet demand.

The theme of the South High School 2020-2021 yearbook was “The spaces between us … can’t keep us apart.” It’s a play on the 6ft of distance required between people during the pandemic and the experience of being kept apart due to virtual learning. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Yearbook companies have noticed that uptick in interest too.

Kristin Mateski is the vice president of marketing communications for Walsworth, a company that prints yearbooks and provides other memorabilia to schools across the county. She saw a noticeable increase in yearbook sales last year, and expects to see the same this year.

“We suddenly had more parents clamoring to buy a yearbook and saying, ‘You know, my kid missed out on so much this year, this may be the one normal piece of a not normal year,’” she said.

Mateski gets it. It’s been a historic year.

“We saw the yearbooks from 1918, when the flu pandemic hit. As we were talking with advisors, they were saying, and we were agreeing, that this is going to be another one of those yearbooks that is unlike any other,” Mateski said. “50, 100 years from now, people will be looking back and going, ‘Wow, look at what all happened during that time.’”

That historic value is what encouraged Anchorage’s Bartlett High School history teacher and yearbook advisor Kaytlyn Kimball to push creating a yearbook this year.

“It was really important to me for the kids to see that it sucks right now. But you’re gonna want to remember this, like your story is still happening, it’s still worth being told, still worth putting in a book and flipping back on later,” she said.

Still, it was a hard project, with so many activities canceled, and the uncertainty leading to a yearbook staff of two students instead of the usual 10.

At one point, the students, and Kimball herself, weren’t sure there would even be a yearbook this year. But Kimball used online classes to her advantage to find photos.

“I’d Zoom bomb classes and be like, ‘Hey, I’m Miss Kimball, please send me your picture. Please’.”

Bartlett High School students didn’t have an in-person picture day until students returned to in-person learning but that was after the yearbook was due to the printer. Bartlett Yearbook Advisor Kaytlyn Kimball said for most classes they were able to pull last year’s ID photos for the yearbook, but the freshman class had the most missing photos. Unless they submitted a photo on their own, Kimball said they left their portrait blank as a nod to Zoom classes where students might have their camera off. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

And Bartlett senior Liana Tali said they also used social media to ask their peers for photos.

“It was just hard getting pictures in since nobody wanted to send them or they were just embarrassed of what they look like when we know they take pictures all the time,” she said. “So that was pretty tough.”

But Bartlett’s yearbook came together in the end. And, its nearly 200 pages feature screenshots of Zoom classes and student artwork. There’s also selfies of students with their friends and families, and a diversity-themed page with photos of students dressed up in traditional regalia.

Bartlett High School’s 2020-2021 featured crowdsourced and submitted photos from students of their personal lives and activities outside of school. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Even though it was hard, that communal effort is part of what made this particular yearbook so special, Kimball said.

“We couldn’t have done it without them,” Kimball said. “It was definitely a group effort (and) that makes it a unique piece.”

At South High, Tralwick said while her senior year felt “corrupted” at times, she hopes the yearbook serves as a reminder of the good things that happened during the school year, not just the bad.

“We were still able to stay in touch with each other and have a good time, especially spirit-wise and with sports,” Tralwick said. “We really did come together as a school and as students in general to create a year that was memorable.”