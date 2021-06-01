Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Biden administration suspends oil leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. And, anyone visiting Alaska now has access to a COVID-19 vaccine. Plus, Kotzebue’s elementary school changes its curriculum to connect students to their culture.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
- Robert Woolsey in Sitka
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Nicole Edmison in Kotzebue
Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org