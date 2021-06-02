Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Alaska State Capitol building (left) and Dimond Courthouse, Juneau, Alaska, January. 23, 2017. (Skip Gray/360 North)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

As businesses and other entities reopen, the Alaska Legislature remains closed to the public. And, after a year with no tourists, Glacier Bay National Park prepares for a big season. Plus, just 16% of incarcerated Alaskans were released on discretionary parole last year.

Reports tonight from:

Nat Herz and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Sabine Poux and Elizabeth Earl in Kenai

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org