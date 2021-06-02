Bronson announces two new members of Anchorage mayoral transition team

Mayor-Elect Dave Bronson discusses his transition plan at a press conference at his Midtown Anchorage office on May 24, 2021. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage mayor-elect Dave Bronson announced additional members of his transition team Tuesday. Dr. John Morris, an Anchorage anesthesiologist, will lead a team to address homelessness. Cheryl Frasca, who has worked in budget management for local and state governments, is tasked with reviewing the city’s operating and capital budgets.

Morris moved to Anchorage in 2015 to work in private practice. At a press conference, Bronson said Morris has dedicated his life to providing healthcare for those in need. Morris said his team is currently in talks with homelessness resource providers to help construct the administration’s plan to address the issue.

Frasca has worked in the state legislature’s Finance Committee and led the Office of Management and Budget under Gov. Frank Murkowski. She has led Anchorage’s OMB office under two mayors.

Bronson said the administration’s goal is to find efficiencies in the municipal government while maintaining the city’s strong bond rating. He said that could include organizational changes and a review of executive positions within city government.