Josh Randich lives a pretty quintessentially Alaska lifestyle. Grind in the summer and play in the winter. And the activity occupying most of his winters these days is speed riding. While the sport has most of its popularity in Europe, it’s still relatively new in the U.S. But now, due largely to Josh’s influence, the sport is growing in the Last Frontier.

Story by Valerie Kern

Video by Valerie Kern, Ryan Syvertson, Josh Randich, Shaun Poirot

Music by FirstCom Music and APM