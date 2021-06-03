Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 3, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska has a shortage of available foster families, a problem exacerbated by the pandemic. And, an Alaska scientist will help NASA explore Venus. Plus, a statewide mock election hopes to teach Alaskans about our new voting system.
Reports tonight from:
- Matt Miller and Bridget Dowd in Juneau
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Dylan Simard in Kodiak
