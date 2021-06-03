Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 3, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A newly processed, contrast-enhanced version of an image of Venus taken by Mariner 10 in February 1974. Venus’ densely packed atmosphere is responsible for the planet’s unusual induced magnetosphere. Credit: NASA/Jet Propulsion Laboratory-Caltech

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska has a shortage of available foster families, a problem exacerbated by the pandemic. And, an Alaska scientist will help NASA explore Venus. Plus, a statewide mock election hopes to teach Alaskans about our new voting system.

Reports tonight from:

  • Matt Miller and Bridget Dowd in Juneau
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Dylan Simard in Kodiak

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR