Anchorage police ask for help identifying ‘person of interest’ in posting of swastika stickers

The Anchorage Police Department has released three photos of a person of interest in its investigation into the placement of swastika stickers on two Anchorage buildings. (Photo provided by APD)

Anchorage police are asking for help to find a man who they say is a “person of interest” in the posting of swastika stickers on two buildings last week.

The black-and-white stickers were found at the main entrances of Mad Myrna’s, a gay nightclub in downtown Anchorage, and the Alaska Jewish Museum in Midtown.

On Thursday, police released security photos of a man who was seen near the two locations between midnight and 4 a.m. last Tuesday, May 25.

A surveillance photo released by the Anchorage Police Department. (Photo provided by APD)

Police are asking anyone with information about the man in the photos or the investigation to call dispatch at 3-1-1.

They are also asking that if anyone sees a swastika sticker in town to not touch it, and report it to dispatch.