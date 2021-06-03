Anchorage police ask for help identifying ‘person of interest’ in posting of swastika stickers

Anchorage police are asking for help to find a man who they say is a “person of interest” in the posting of swastika stickers on two buildings last week.
The black-and-white stickers were found at the main entrances of Mad Myrna’s, a gay nightclub in downtown Anchorage, and the Alaska Jewish Museum in Midtown.
On Thursday, police released security photos of a man who was seen near the two locations between midnight and 4 a.m. last Tuesday, May 25.
Police are asking anyone with information about the man in the photos or the investigation to call dispatch at 3-1-1.
They are also asking that if anyone sees a swastika sticker in town to not touch it, and report it to dispatch.