Celebrating Pride Month in Alaska

An Alaska Pride flag. The image is based on a double-faced eagle design from Alaska before Russian contact. (Creative Commons photo by Mel Green)

Now that pandemic restrictions are being lifted, how will Alaska’s LGBTQ+ community celebrate Pride? Amid the parades and parties, June is also a time to acknowledge the sacrifices activists made and the struggles people continue to face. What issues still need to be addressed for Alaskans of all identities to feel safe and equal?

HOST: Adelyn Baxter

GUESTS:

Will Kuusiq Bean , community organizer & co-founder of Aurora Pride

, community organizer & co-founder of Aurora Pride Laura Carpenter , executive director, Identity, Inc.

, executive director, Identity, Inc. MoHagani Magnetek, community activist

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

