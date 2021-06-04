Conquering the clutter

The label “hoarder” is often thrown around in society as a way to poke fun at someone or to point out excessive clutter. But hoarding is, in fact, a very serious and overwhelming condition that affects somewhere between 10 to 15 million Americans. Author, therapist and hoarding expert Elaine Birchall joins host Prentiss Pemberton for a discussion about the causes, consequences and treatment of this stigmatized mental health condition.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Elaine Birchall, co-author, Conquer the Clutter
LINKS:
- What is hoarding disorder?
- International OCD Foundation: What is compulsive hoarding?
- Treating people with hoarding disorder
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10 to 11 a.m.).
- Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: