Revisiting Fly for pie

This episode of Outdoor Explorer first aired on May 14, 2020. In the fall of 2020, it was submitted to the Alaska Professional Communicators 2020 – 2021 Communications Contest where it won first place in the category of “Special Programming – Radio.” First-place state winners are automatically submitted to the National Federation of Press Women’s Communications Contest. The awards ceremony for the national contest is June 11th and although we know we have won an award for the show we do not know how it placed. This was a complicated and time-consuming episode to host and produce. Lisa recorded the entire episode on her smartphone and then edited hours of conversation on the phone, submitting many segments to the producer, Eric Bork, to work his magic and put it together into the finished show. We thank the women pilots who were part of the show who not only spoke honestly about discrimination but also shared concerns common to all pilots, and as the contest judge remarked, provided “an

entertaining and often funny dialogue.”

Since 1980, the number of female pilots in the United States has remained stagnant at 6% of all pilots. In Alaska, however, with a per capita pilot population three times the next closest state, it’s not hard to find a group of women pilots to talk about their adventures. Jody Oyen, a pilot for Copper Valley Air Service, has a tradition called “Fly for Pie.” She meets up with other women pilots in parts of Alaska to bond over a slice of pie. I was asked to come along for a trip to Talkeetna and record the conversation among a diverse group of women pilots. Jodi Harskamp, an Alaska Airlines captain, joined us at Merrill Field to fly in Jody Oyen’s Cessna 185. Jamie Patterson-Simes, a flight instructor who owns SkyTrek Alaska Flight Training, flew her own plane and met us at the Talkeetna airstrip. The four of us walked to the Roadhouse in Talkeetna and met up with Leighan Falley, a pilot at Talkeetna Air Taxi. The conversation was honest and sometimes salty.



HOST: Lisa Keller

SEGMENTS:

Segment 1a: The first segment of the show was recorded on the walk to the Roadhouse in Talkeetna. You will hear Jamie Patterson-Simes, Jodi Harskamp, me, and Jody Oyen, in that order.

Segment 1b: Walking to the Roadhouse with Jodi Harskamp, Jody Oyen and Jamie Patterson-Simes

Segment 2a: The next segment of the show was recorded in the dining room of the Roadhouse. You will hear me, Jamie Patterson-Simes, Leighan Falley, Jody Oyen, and Jodi Harskamp, in that order.

Segment 2b – 2e: Lunch at the Roadhouse with Jodi Harskamp, Jody Oyen, Jamie Patterson-Simes and Leighan Falley

Segment 3: Close/Pilot jokes with Becky Hrdy, Jodi Harskamp, Jody Oyen, Jamie Patterson-Simes and Leighan Falley

LINKS:

