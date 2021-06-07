Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 7, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Genetically engineered salmon is available in the U.S. for the first time. Plus, on Walter Harper Day, celebrating the first person to summit North America’s highest peak. And Anchorage turns out for the first First Friday since the pandemic.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks
- Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
- Jared Griffin in Kodiak
- Mayowa Aina and Jeff Chen in Anchorage
