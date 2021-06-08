Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Pedro Bay native corporation agrees to a multimillion dollar deal that complicates plans for the proposed Pebble Mine. And, the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes expands their health and wellness services. Plus, a tea expert starts Alaska’s first tea farm using geothermal energy in Fairbanks.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham
- Claire Stremple in Juneau
- Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Sage Smiley in Wrangell
- Robyne in Fairbanks
