Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Jenny Tse shows Alaska botanicals about to be mixed with green tea to make her award-winning blend. (Robyne/KUAC)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Pedro Bay native corporation agrees to a multimillion dollar deal that complicates plans for the proposed Pebble Mine. And, the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes expands their health and wellness services. Plus, a tea expert starts Alaska’s first tea farm using geothermal energy in Fairbanks.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Claire Stremple in Juneau

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Robyne in Fairbanks

