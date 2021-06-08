Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
A whoman holds a clear plastic bag filled with black leafs
Jenny Tse shows Alaska botanicals about to be mixed with green tea to make her award-winning blend. (Robyne/KUAC)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Pedro Bay native corporation agrees to a multimillion dollar deal that complicates plans for the proposed Pebble Mine. And, the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes expands their health and wellness services. Plus, a tea expert starts Alaska’s first tea farm using geothermal energy in Fairbanks.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Izzy Ross in Dillingham
  • Claire Stremple in Juneau
  • Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Sage Smiley in Wrangell
  • Robyne in Fairbanks

