Pediatric surgery resources

Having a child diagnosed with cancer is one of every parent’s worst nightmares. Alaska may be a small state but its services for pediatric surgery and oncology are robust. What are the most common types of pediatric surgery for cancer? What services are available in Alaska? How does quality improvement in outcomes and efficiency as well as global health initiatives play into better care for Alaskans?
GUESTS:
- Dr. Jennifer Bruny
LINKS:
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10 to 11 a.m.).
- Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: