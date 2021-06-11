Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 11, 2021

Xavier Robles, 31, of Sioux City, Mexican heritage — transitioned from college football and the military to rugby because of the brotherhood involved in the sport. Pictured here at the Park Strip in Anchorage on June 10, 2021 (Jeff Chen, Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Biden administration reverses Trump’s rollback of the Tongass Roadless Rule. And, rugby grows in popularity and diversity in Anchorage. Plus, an Alaska adventurer gathers packrafting safety tips into a new book.

Reports tonight from:

Jacob Resneck and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Greg Kim in Bethel

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Jared Griffin in Kodiak

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

