Alaska Version 3 asks us to imagine our collective future. You go first.

Hometown Alaska will name the winners of a creative writing contest that invited Alaskans to imagine what Alaska’s future looks like. Writers were asked to jump over the current PFD stalemate ($1000 or $2300); jump over discussions about cutting public services like the ferry system or schools; jump over the debate on how to pay for the functions of a state by establishing taxes or expanding gambling to pay our bills.

Go directly to where and how you see life in Alaska in 30 years. Or maybe even 300 years.

The effort is the brain child of Ky Holland, He’s active in the entrepreneurial start-up community in Alaska. His LinkedIn About section lists “30 years of technical and community leadership focused on the challenge and paradox of building consensus and implementing significant change.“