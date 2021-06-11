LISTEN: What you need to know as cyber attackers target Alaska

(FBI)

Alaskans have been affected by cyberattacks in various ways, whether it’s leaked private information from the Permanent Fund Dividend program or the shutdown of online court or health department services.

The kinds of attackers and their motivations in targeting governmental organizations can also vary, says Chuck Benson, director of risk mitigation strategy for the ‘Internet of Things’ at the University of Washington.

The “bad guys,” as Benson calls them, can range from nation states engaging in a kind of simmering online warfare, to criminals looking to freeze an organization’s IT systems so they can demand ransom to unlock them. He says there are even partnerships between the two groups.

