Seward council member apologizes for antisemitic comment

A Seward City Council member sent out an apology after making an antisemitic comment at a meeting this week.

The Seward City Council at an October meeting. (City of Seward photo)

During a Monday work session, Sharyl Seese used the phrase “Jew them down” to refer to negotiating the price of a building. Council members nervously laughed at the comment and Seward Mayor Christy Terry adjourned the meeting early.

Seese didn’t agree to an interview. In a written apology Tuesday, she said, “I would never want to hurt or offend anyone, and my mouth got the best of me. I had a sleepless night worrying about hurting people.”

Seese has been on the Seward City Council since 2018.